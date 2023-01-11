After a strong debut season in Columbia, quarterback Spencer Rattler is ready to run it back.

Rattler revealed Tuesday on Twitter that he will be returning to South Carolina for the 2023 season. It will be his fifth college season and second with the Gamecocks after playing in all 13 games this season.

In his announcement, Rattler posted a video compilation of highlights from 2022, introduced by a famous scene from the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street (though edited to be PG-rated).

Rattler arrived at South Carolina after transferring from Oklahoma, where he spent the previous three seasons. He threw for 3,012 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Gamecocks, guiding them to an 8-5 record and appearance in the Gator Bowl. The team capped the regular season with back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Clemson.

Rattler shined in both high-profile matchups, passing for a combined 798 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, adding another score on the ground.

Rattler was a five-star prospect coming out of high school when he enrolled at Oklahoma. After redshirting in 2019, he was the team’s starter in ’20 and the start of the ’21 season before eventually losing the job to Caleb Williams.