Ohio State “Hoping,” Not “Expecting” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Return This Season

With anywhere from three to five games remaining in the season, time is running out for Ohio State junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to return from a lingering hamstring injury.

Head coach Ryan Day seemed to acknowledge that fact during his lightning round media availability on Thursday afternoon when asked if he was expecting the star wideout to play again this fall.

“I wouldn’t say ‘expecting,’” Day said. “I’d probably say more ‘hoping,’ but no (other) update at this point.”

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | TCU Might Be the Only Protection From a Power 2 Playoff Picture | How A 12-Team Playoff Would Look After Week 11 | ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Going to Montana State for Week 12

Smith-Njigba has caught just five passes for 43 yards this season after suffering a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over Notre Dame. He then played limited snaps in the victories over Toledo and Iowa, only to be shut down again.

Sophomores Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have emerged in his absence, catching a combined 111 passes for 1,801 yards and 19 touchdowns, easing some of the concerns about Smith-Njigba's availability down the stretch run.

“Not having Jaxon available for really the whole season is something that has been hard on us,” Day said. “He’s one of the best wide receivers in the country, and not having him available took us a little while to recover early in the season.

“To see those guys step up and see the depth in that room and still be one of the best rooms in the country has been tremendous.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Maryland During Radio Show

Gene Smith Reverses Course On Ohio State Hosting Playoff Games

2023 Florida RB Mark Fletcher Decommits From Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr., Steele Chambers, Cameron Brown Preview Maryland

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Kamryn Babb Named Collegiate Man Of The Year Award Semifinalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!