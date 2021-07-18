Olave, Munford, Harrison To Represent Ohio State At Big Ten Media Days

The three team leaders will travel to Indianapolis alongside head coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will be joined at Big Ten Media Days later this month by senior wide receiver Chris Olave, fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford and junior defensive end Zach Harrison, the conference announced on Sunday.

The two-day event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 22-23. The Buckeyes are scheduled to meet with the media on the second day, with the coach’s press conference set for 12:30 p.m. and the players’ availability from 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Day will then conclude the festivities with another session from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

A former three-star prospect from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave has developed into Ohio State’s go-to wide receiver. He led the Buckeyes last fall with 50 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.

Munford, a fourth-year starter from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last fall. Both players were named preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Sporting News.

Last but not least, Harrison came to Ohio State as a five-star prospect from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange. He has recorded 38 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two pass break ups in 21 career games with the Buckeyes and has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list.

Perhaps no honor is more important than representing the Ohio State football program at Big Ten Media Days, though.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Louisiana LB Jaiden Ausberry Includes Ohio State In Top 10

2023 Ohio State RB Target Treyaun Webb Commits To Oklahoma

Commits Kyion Grayes, Caleb Burton On SI All-American's WR Watch List

2022 Ohio State OT Target Tyler Booker Commits To Alabama

Former Ohio State WR Ted Ginn Jr. Retiring After 14 Seasons In NFL

2023 Georgia CB Kayin Lee Includes Ohio State Among Top 10 Schools

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook