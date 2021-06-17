Ohio State DE Zach Harrison Named To Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Harrison is among the 42 players named to the watch list in honor of Ronnie Lott’s jersey number.

Ohio State junior defensive end Zach Harrison was one of 42 players named this week to the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is given annually to the defensive player whose athletic excellence is equally recognized by his personal character.

A former five-star prospect from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange, the 6-foot-6 and 268-pound Harrison has recorded 38 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two pass break ups in 21 career games with the Buckeyes. He is a psychology major who represents the university on the Big Ten's anti-hate and anti-racism coalition and is interning at M/I Homes this summer.

Named after college and pro football Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott, the Lott IMPACT Trophy is voted on by members of the media, previous winners and the board of directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation. The acronym “IMPACT” stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 members of the watch list represent Lott’s jersey number.

The winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which will be announced in December, will receiver $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund. Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis is the only Buckeye to win the award, which is now in its 18th season.

Other Big Ten players named to the watch list include Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, Michigan defensive tackle Aidan Hutchinson, Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann, Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph, Penn State defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.

