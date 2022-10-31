Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Cody Simon were named the co-offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State's 44-31 win over Penn State.

Stroud completed 26-of-33 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown, including 6-of-8 for 128 yards and a 24-yard score in the fourth quarter alone as the Buckeyes overcame a five-point deficit.

Harrison, meanwhile, set career highs with 10 catches for 185 yards on Saturday. All 10 receptions went for first downs, including on third down and one on fourth down to keep five scoring drives alive.

Tuimoloau had one of the best performances in school history as he recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection that was picked and a defensive touchdown.

“(Tuimoloau) has put so much work into this,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “He’s an unbelievable player, but he’s a better person and you can see his talent. This was kind of his coming-out party today.”

Lastly, Simon earned special teams honors for the second time in three games after he recorded one tackle and forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, though it was recovered by the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Northwestern. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Wildcats in Evanston is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

