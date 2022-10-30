Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has been named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s 44-31 win at Penn State.

Tuimoloau recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions – including one that he returned 14 yards for a touchdown – one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one deflected pass that was intercepted by senior defensive end Zach Harrison.

“To intercept balls like that as a defensive end and get a defensive score, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before. That’s big time,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “(He) has put so much work into this. He’s an unbelievable player, but he’s a better person and you can see his talent. This was kind of his coming-out party today.”

Tuimoloau is the first Buckeye to be honored by the Walter Camp Football Foundation since quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the national offensive player of the week after he threw a career-high six touchdown passes in last season’s blowout win over Michigan State.

Former defensive end Chase Young, meanwhile, was the last Ohio State player to take home the weekly award on defense, as he recorded nine tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in a win over the Nittany Lions in 2019. He also earned the honor after his four-sack performance against Wisconsin earlier that year.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Still No. 2 In Coaches, AP Polls Following Win At Penn State

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tough,” “Gutsy” In Critical Moments At Penn State

Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau Has “Coming-Out Party” Against Penn State

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 44-31 At Penn State

Ohio State Survives Upset Bid From Penn State, 44-31

Ohio State Ties FBS Record For Most Consecutive 20-Point Games

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!