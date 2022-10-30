What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

Facing a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Ohio State scored four touchdowns in the final 8:51 to beat Penn State, 44-31, in front of more than 106,000 fans in Happy Valley.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 354 yards and one touchdown, and sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who set career highs with 10 catches for 185 yards, with all 10 receptions going for first downs.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

Defensively, sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau became the first FBS player this century to record two interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown in a single game. He also deflected a pass that was picked off by senior defensive end Zach Harrison.

With that said, local and national college football analysts shared some of their thoughts on the game, and BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best reactions below:

Bill Bender, The Sporting News

“Ohio State answered with 28 straight points and flipped a Happy Valley failure into a reminder they still have the turbo button the rest of the Big Ten must deal with in a 44-31 victory. How eye-opening was it?

“The Buckeyes had four plays or 20 yards or more up until that point. They had four more after the Nittany Lions took the lead. Harrison, who had 10 catches for 185 yards, started that with a 21-yard catch. TreVeyon Henderson scored on a 41-yard TD run. Tight end Cade Stover on a 24-yard TD pass. Emeka Egbuka caught a 42-yard pass to set up another Henderson TD.

“Then there was Tuimoloau, a five-star defensive end who had a strip sack fumble recovery and a pick six. It was a knockout punch that should keep Ohio State in the No. 2 spot – and makes an argument that they could be No. 1. Seriously, how many teams can flip with a Big Ten slop-fest into a blowout like that? “

Ross Dellenger, Sports Illustrated

“The Buckeyes went on a scorching scoring blitz in the fourth quarter. They trailed 21–16 before scoring 28 points in a span of seven minutes of game time, a run that featured a pick-six. It sent the Nittany Lions fans out of Happy Valley very unhappy. For Ohio State, it was its first true test of the season, and Ryan Day’s group passed with flying colors.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

“Coach Ryan Day noted after the Penn State game that his team doesn't always have to play four quarters and yet still delivered against a capable Nittany Lions team. If the Buckeyes are playing four quarters like these against woeful Northwestern, there are some bigger problems going on.

“Ohio State likely will look to reestablish its run game with Henderson, who had 41 of his 78 rushing yards against Penn State come on one play, a fourth-quarter touchdown. The injury status of running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be worth monitoring, although Ohio State doesn't need either of them this week.”

David M. Hall, ESPN

“The team that has looked the best through nine weeks of football is Ohio State. This is inherently a subjective statement, but there's really no argument. The Buckeyes are 8-0 after their 44-31 win Saturday over Penn State, with all eight victories coming by double digits. The offense has topped 40 six times. The defense has held the opponent to 21 or fewer points seven times. It almost always looks easy.

“But, as we've learned during the first eight years of the College Football Playoff, this is not a beauty contest, no matter how good Day might look in a Valentino evening gown. Even for the best of teams – the historically good ones – there's some point in the season that's a complete slog, a down-in-the-dirt fistfight that's all about brute strength and sheer relentlessness.

“Saturday may have been that slog for the Buckeyes, when Stroud wasn't at his best and Penn State broke one big play after another, and the best-looking team in the sport got dragged down into the muck. It could've been that, but when Ohio State kicked off its heels and got dirty, it somehow felt even more impressive.”

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

“It was a very sloppy win on Saturday in Happy Valley. In fact, the Nittany Lions led the Buckeyes 21-16 early in the fourth quarter. It was the first real test for Day's eam this season and it wasn't very impressive until the closing minutes.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

“Two weeks ago, Penn State was walloped 41-17 against No. 4 Michigan. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions out of the top 10 and made them a two-touchdown underdog at home against No. 2 Ohio State. Ultimately, it took a breakaway touchdown from Henderson and a Sean Clifford fumble for Big Ten favorite Ohio State to escape Happy Valley with a win.

“It was far from the only close call of the weekend. No. 1 Georgia needed a strong final 16 minutes to pull away from a feisty Florida squad, while just a passable offense could have kept Michigan State in the game against No. 4 Michigan.

“During the College Football Playoff era, a handful of Death Stars have emerged that are close to unbeatable against lesser competition. This year, none of them have reached the untouchable level. The championship race is truly wide open for the first time in years as seemingly every team is flawed.”

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

“There’s always talk about strength of schedule when it comes to ranking the best teams in the nation. Ohio State hadn’t been tested all season like it was Saturday. It wasn’t always pretty. The Buckeyes even trailed in the fourth quarter.

“Still, OSU did what it needed to do and earned a top-15 win on the road. With the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out Tuesday night, Ohio State should find itself in the top four.

“There are things to clean up in the next three weeks before a likely top-five showdown with Michigan at Ohio Stadium. But, as Day said, Ohio State is going to celebrate Saturday’s win. It should. The college football world wanted Ohio State to beat somebody good. It did that — and did so on the road.”

Kyle J. Andrews, Centre Daily Times

“Harrison is the best receiver in college football. No matter who you’re rooting for, you can still be in awe of the son of the former Indianapolis Colts Hall of Fame wide receiver. He had 10 catches, 185 receiving yards and no touchdowns, but the lack of scores weren’t on him. He played out of his mind — lining up against the likes of Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr.

“Harrison showed off his technical ability as a route runner, displaying strong hands and great body control to reel in the ball. He looked like a giant among men on Saturday and he will definitely be playing on Sundays beginning in 2024.”

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire

“One week is an aberration. Two in a row and we’re starting to look at a trend. There was a big, big emphasis on becoming a tougher team and being able to bludgeon opponents on the ground when the need arose this season.

“After the game against Notre Dame in which the Buckeyes were able to do just that in the fourth quarter and put the game away, there was evidence that a change in culture was there.But not now.

“After struggling to get yards on the ground against Iowa last week continuing into this week vs. Penn State and you have to worry about OSU’s chances against a team like Michigan and whomever it matches up with in the postseason. The offense started to get going a little more in the fourth quarter on the ground, but it was a struggle for much of the game.”

Michael Wachsman, NBC4

“For the second straight week against a swarming defense, the Buckeyes struggled a bit in the red zone and to put together explosive plays.

“Unlike against Iowa, which was at home, this one was in the raucous environment of Beaver Stadium, typically among the loudest and most difficult stadiums for opposing teams to play in.

“Ohio State had two delay-of-game penalties, which can be attributed partly to having trouble hearing the signals and partly due to the frantic nature of the contest, which always seems to be rich with odd moments.

“Though you wouldn’t know it by recent results – Ohio State has won five of the last six in Happy Valley – Day said, ‘This is a hard place to play. It always is.’”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Still No. 2 In Coaches, AP Polls Following Win At Penn State

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tough,” “Gutsy” In Critical Moments At Penn State

Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau Has “Coming-Out Party” Against Penn State

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 44-31 At Penn State

Ohio State Survives Upset Bid From Penn State, 44-31

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!