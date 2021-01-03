Why Ryan Day Shouldn't Jump to the NFL

The head coach of the Buckeyes is drawing interest from NFL teams, but he doesn't have any intention on leaving Columbus - and he shouldn't.

Ryan Day drawing NFL interest should come as no surprise - he's absolutely one of the best (if not the best) college football coach in America right now. He's got a background in the league with Philadelphia and San Francisco, in my opinion he's the best quarterbacks coach in America and he's done a fantastic job of running the Buckeyes program.

If he wanted to coach in the NFL, I am certain he could do a good job.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported yesterday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to part ways with Doug Marrone at the end of the season. Rapoport says their top target to replace him is Urban Meyer and Meyer has privately expressed to his colleague that he expects to land the job. But if the Jaguars and Meyer couldn't work something out, they were expected to target Ryan Day.

But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Day is not interested in being interviewed for any NFL head coaching jobs.

Frankly, I'm not surprised by this news at all. Ryan Day is building a dynasty in Columbus. He was in the rare position to be handed a Power 5 program when it was among the best in the country and he's done an unbelievable job. Most coaching changes come when things are in turmoil, but Day took over a sportscar in mint condition.

He's done an incredible job developing Justin Fields. He just signed the No. 1 or No. 2 recruiting class in the country and he has another loaded class coming in 2022 (right now, the Buckeyes have signed five top 50 players nationally in the class - the rest of the country has five combined). The Ohio State head coaching job is one of the most coveted in the nation and if Day continues this trajectory, it stands to reason he could lead the Scarlet and Gray for a very long time to come.

I think Day knows how special Columbus is and how fortunate he is to be in this position. I'm sure there will be a number of teams that may try to convince him that leading an NFL franchise is in his best interests, but I'd be hard-pressed to believe that Day will be looking for other opportunities any time soon.

-----

You may also like:

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

Justin Fields Discusses Injured Ribs After Beating Clemson

Buckeyes Blast Dabo on Social Media

Ohio State Football Breaks 16 Records Against Clemson

Ohio State Offensive Line Epitomizes ‘Next Man Up’

Trey Sermon Followed Record-Breaking Performance in Style

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook