College Football Playoff Announces CoVID-19 Contingency Plans

Friday's CFP semifinal games are on as scheduled, but the backup plan has now been made public.

At the moment, there's no reason to think things won't be able to go on as scheduled. Ohio State and Clemson are preparing for Friday's Sugar Bowl, while Alabama and Notre Dame are getting ready for the Rose Bowl (in Dallas) on New Years Day.

But as is the case with everything in our lives these days, you have to be prepared to change course on a moment's notice.

ESPN's Heather Dinich is reporting that the College Football Playoff has a back up plan if any of the four teams are unable to compete as scheduled on Friday.

From her report:

"There has been no indication from the teams or the CFP that a change will be necessary, but if both semifinal games have to be postponed, the CFP has targeted Jan. 11 for The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One and Jan. 12 for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The makeup date for the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T is Jan. 18 -- one week after its current date of Jan. 11 -- at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida." "If both teams are available for a semifinal, the game will be played as scheduled even if the other contest has to be postponed. If one semifinal is delayed, the plan is to reschedule it for Jan. 11."

Ohio State and Clemson are scheduled to kick off on Friday 8 p.m. Eastern Time. As of this writing on Wednesday afternoon, neither school has given any indication that alternate plans would be necessary.

