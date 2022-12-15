The East-West Shrine Bowl announced this week that Ohio State fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the postseason all-star game.

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis Christian Brothers College, Brown has recorded 11 tackles, four pass break ups and 0.5 tackles for loss in seven starts this fall, though he missed five midseason games with a knee injury.

Brown also left the loss to Michigan with a stinger after making a tackle late in the first half. He told reporters gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday that he’s fully healthy for the playoffs, though.

“I’m good now,” Brown said. “It’s part of the game. If I get frustrated by it, it’s not going to do anything for me. I just try to keep a level head and go from there.”

Brown becomes the second Buckeye to accept an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, joining fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent.

Senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones and senior defensive end Zach Harrison, meanwhile, will play in the Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Both games will be broadcast live on NFL Network, with the East-West Shrine Bowl kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and the Senior Bowl kicking off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.

