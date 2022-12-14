Ohio State Players Preview Peach Bowl Matchup With Georgia

Nearly every starter along the offensive and defensive sides of the ball met with the media on Wednesday morning to preview Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia.

That includes quarterback C.J. Stroud; running back Miyan Williams; wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr.; offensive linemen Donovan Jackson, Paris Johnson, Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler; tight end Cade Stover; defensive linemen Michael Hall, Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau and Taron Vincent; linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg; cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Jordan Hancock; and safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister.

This marked the Buckeyes’ final media availability in Columbus prior to the game, which takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31 (8 p.m. on ESPN). Several players and coaches will be made available in the days leading up to the game, though.

That said, check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

