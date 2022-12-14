Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz announced on Wednesday morning that he has flipped his commitment from Washington to Ohio State.

The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Kienholz, who is considered the 14th-best quarterback and No. 172 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has been the Buckeyes’ radar since October, when quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis watched him play during Ohio State’s open week.

The Buckeyes had a signal-caller committed at the time in Tennessee four-star Brock Glenn, but he flipped his pledge to Florida State in mid-November, which appeared to be a mutual decision between both parties. Kienholz then took an official visit for the game loss to Michigan on Nov. 26.

After picking up an offer from Dennis and head coach Ryan Day just a few days later, it was clear that Kineholz had a choice to make: either stick with his commitment to the Huskies – who he picked in late June over finalists North Dakota State, Wisconsin and Wyoming – or flip his pledge to the Buckeyes.

Washington head coach and fellow South Dakota native Kalen DeBoer made one last-ditch effort to keep Kienholz in the fold, making an in-home visit earlier this month. The allure of playing for the Buckeyes was ultimately too much to overcome, though, and he made the decision many expected once Ohio State got involved.

Keinholz now becomes the 20th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, as well as just the second-ever pledge from South Dakota, joining Sioux Falls Roosevelt three-star offensive lineman Grant Schmidt in the class of 2015, though he never played a snap at Ohio State and ultimately finished his career at Cincinnati.

That said, Day and Dennis were scheduled to conduct their in-home visit with Keinholz today, but a winter storm warning – with accumulation of three to nine inches expected – delayed the trip until this weekend. Given the news, it’s certain to be a joyous occasion for everyone involved.

