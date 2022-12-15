Ohio State Holds Commitments From Top Two Prospects In 2024 Recruiting Class

With Ohio State securing a commitment on Wednesday night from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes now hold pledges from the top two prospects in the 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2024.

Smith, who is considered the top-rated wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect in the country, joins forces with Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the country who became the first member of the Buckeyes' top-rated haul back in May.

Ohio State is the only program with commitments from two five-star prospects, though Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Georgia each have one. The Buckeyes are also among the early favorites for Georgia five-star safety K.J. Bolden, Florida five-star athlete Joshisa “JoJo” Trader and in-state five-star cornerback Bryce West.

If their recruiting rankings remain the same, Raiola would tie quarterback Quinn Ewers for the highest-rated prospect to ever sign with Ohio State. Smith, meanwhile, would only trail quarterback Terrelle Pryor, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau in the all-time rankings.

Smith would also technically surpass wide receiver Julian Fleming as the highest-rated wide receiver to sign with the Buckeyes, as Ginn was actually recruited as a cornerback before switching positions midway through his freshman season in Columbus.

That said, a team has never signed the top two players in a single class. The closest a team has ever come was Clemson in 2018, when the Tigers signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Xavier Thomas, who were tabbed as the No. 1 and No. 3 overall prospects in their class, respectively.

