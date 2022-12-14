The Senior Bowl announced on Wednesday afternoon that Ohio State senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones has accepted an invitation to play in the pre-draft all-star game.

A former three-star prospect from Indianapolis, Jones did not allow a single sack in 372 pass-blocking snaps this season. He was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News, which are two of the five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous honors.

While he could still return to school for another season after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes amid the pandemic, Jones suggested on Wednesday he would have opted out of the bowl game had Ohio State not made it to the College Football Playoff.

“After ‘That Team Up North’ game, I thought that was my last game,” Jones said during his media availability at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “Going out to practice now, at any sudden moment, it could be your last game. You’ve got to leave it all on the line, whether it’s practice or film.”

Jones is the second Buckeye to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining senior defensive end Zach Harrison, while fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 4, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

