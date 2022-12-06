We look at the appeal of all 41 games ahead of the packed college football slate.

Now that the 2022–23 college football bowl schedule is out, Sports Illustrated has rated all 41 FBS games by their watchability—starting with the absolute worst matchups and ending with the absolute best.

All times are Eastern.

41. Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State

Date: 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, ESPN

Watch it because … you can see one of the best running backs in the country—not just the Group of 5—take the field. George Holani has 214 carries for 1,133 yards and 10 scores.

40. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Date: 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, ESPN

Watch it because … of the blue turf, of course. The game is played annually on Boise State’s blue field. Some people don’t like the blue turf. You shouldn’t be friends with those people.

39. Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty

Date: 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, ESPN

Watch it because … you enjoy close games. Vegas gives the MAC champion Rockets a one-point edge. These two teams are about as equal as any other bowl pairing.

38. Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

Date: 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, ESPN

Watch it because … the Aggies are making just their second bowl trip in 61 years. That should be enough for you to tune in for a few minutes, no?

37. Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

Date: 12 p.m. on Dec. 27, ESPN

Watch it because … it’ll prompt fond memories of the Clay Helton USC days. Helton is in his first season as coach at Georgia Southern, leading the Eagles to a postseason trip with a 6–6 record.

36. First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State

Date: 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 27, ESPN

Watch it because … Memphis QB Seth Henigan is a fun watch. He’s thrown for 3,287 yards and has rushed for 315.

Henigan and the Tigers will take on Utah State. Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports

35. Hawai‘i Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee

Date: 8 p.m. on Dec. 24, ESPN

Watch it because … you have nothing else to do on Christmas Eve. This is tradition! You sit around with family, eat, drink and watch the Hawai‘i Bowl.

34. Lending Tree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice

Date: 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 17, ESPN

Watch it because … Rice is in a dang bowl! You don’t see that every year. In fact, it’s the first postseason trip for the Owls since 2014. Hoot hoot!

33. Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana

Date: 3 p.m. on Dec. 23, ESPN

Watch it because … Dana Holgorsen’s team, like Holgorsen, is sporadic, unpredictable and at times loads of fun. The Cougars were a disappointing 7–5 this year but whipped East Carolina 42–3 in a big upset, lost somehow to Tulsa and allowed 77 points to SMU.

32. Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest

Date: 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, ESPN

Watch it because … Wake’s offense is a ton of fun to watch, and it can score with virtually anyone. The Demon Deacons were top 20 this year, averaging more than 36 points a game. Look out, Mizzou!

31. Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Date: 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, ESPN

Watch it because … this might be the last time you see Coastal QB Grayson McCall in a college uniform. McCall has been a big reason that the Chanticleers are on the college football map.

30. Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Date: 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 27, ESPN

Watch it because … you want to see what Luke Fickell is inheriting as coach of the Badgers. And you get to see a new-look Cowboys team, too. Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders hit the portal this week!

29. Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF

Date: 2 p.m. on Dec. 28, ESPN

Watch it because … UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee is Mr. Do-It-All. He’s thrown for 2,404 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 827 yards and 11 scores.

28. New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Date: 9 p.m. on Dec. 21, ESPN

Watch it because … you might see one of college football’s rising coaches on the sideline. South Alabama’s Kane Wommack, age 35, led the Jaguars to a 10–2 mark in just his second season.

27. Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn

Date: 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, ESPN

Watch it because … Jim Mora got the Huskies—the Huskies—to their first bowl in seven years. That’s more than enough reason!

26. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State

Date: 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, ABC

Watch it because … it’s in SoFi Stadium, and that place is amazing. The 70,000-seat venue opened in 2020 and cost $6 billion to build. Wow!

25. Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming

Date: 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, Barstool (streaming)

Watch it because … both programs are going for their fourth straight bowl win. The Bobcats are appearing in their first bowl game since 2019, while the Cowboys have won three of four under coach Craig Bohl, losing only back in ’16.

24. Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State

Date: 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, ESPN

Watch it because … people enjoy watching the Sooners struggle. Oklahoma has had one of its worst seasons in the last quarter century this year, and it probably won’t get any better against the Seminoles.

23. Duke’s Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State

Date: 12 p.m. on Dec. 30, ESPN

Watch it because … you want to see the winning coach covered in mayonnaise. Duh!

Last year, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer earned the honor of the mayo dump. Will it be Dave Doeren or Mike Locksley this time? Jessica Gallagher/USA TODAY Network

22. Sun Bowl: UCLA vs. Pitt

Date: 2 p.m. on Dec. 30, CBS

Watch it because … it will be the final college game for UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson—if he plays. He’s 40 years old (kidding!).

21. Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State

Date: 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, ESPN

Watch it because … these two programs are meeting for the first time. The Beavers have only one bowl win since 2008 but have a great chance (they’re 9.5-point favorites) to take down an SEC team.

20. Fenway Bowl: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Date: 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, ESPN

Watch it because … you enjoy awkward encounters. Scott Satterfield left the Cardinals for the Bearcats two weeks before kickoff to the bowl game. Talk about awkward!

19. Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas

Date: 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, ESPN

Watch it because … Kansas QB Jalon Daniels, one of the feel-good stories in college football this year, should be healthy and ready to go. Also, Kansas is in a bowl. Kansas! It’s the first time since 2008.

18. New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU

Date: 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, ESPN

Watch it because … SMU is capable of scoring more than 70 points. Hey, the Mustangs did it earlier this season against Houston, rolling up 77 in a win.

17. Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA

Date: 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, ESPN

Watch it because … of Frank Harris. The UTSA quarterback finished the season with 3,865 passing yards, 31 TDs and seven picks. The Roadrunners averaged nearly 40 points a game this season with Harris at QB.

16. Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Date: 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, ESPN

Watch it because … you want to check out Trent Dilfer’s new team. Yes, that Trent Dilfer. The former Super Bowl–winning quarterback is the Blazers’ new coach. He’ll be at the bowl game, but interim coach Bryant Vincent will coach the team.

15. Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Date: 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, ESPN

Watch it because … you like to row the boat! O.K., maybe not, but P.J. Fleck’s mantra has the Gophers bowling for a fourth season in the last five.

14. Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech

Date: 9 p.m. on Dec. 28, ESPN

Watch it because … there is a chance you’ll see Lane Kiffin in a cowboy hat. For real—the winner dons a cowboy hat. Maybe Kiffin should get a gold one. He just signed a new contract with Ole Miss that is worth about $70 million.

13. Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue

Date: 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, ABC

Watch it because … Jayden Daniels could be playing in his final game. The LSU QB is draft-eligible, and he makes some electric plays.

12. Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force

Date: 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, ESPN

Watch it because … who doesn’t like watching Air Force’s option offense? Tune in and salute the troops!

11. ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Date: 12 p.m. on Jan. 2, ESPN2

Watch it because … this is the old Outback Bowl, so you’ll see the Pirate (Mike Leach) coaching in a stadium with an actual pirate ship. Who doesn’t want to see that?

10. Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina

Date: 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, Fox

Watch it because … you want to see a future NFL first-round draft pick. Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye is the real deal.

9. Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State

Date: 12 p.m. on Dec. 31, ESPN

Watch it because … Alabama doesn’t want to be there (the Tide were just left out of the College Football Playoff), so that means the Wildcats have a fighting chance!

After winning the Big 12 championship, K-State will look to beat Bama next. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

8. Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Date: 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, ESPN

Watch it because … the Gamecocks and quarterback Spencer Rattler have been on a recent tear. Will it continue against the Irish?

7. Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington

Date: 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, ESPN

Watch it because … you like good quarterback play. Texas’s Quinn Ewers and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. meet in a game where you should take the over.

6. Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson

Date: 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, ESPN

Watch it because … the Cade Klubnik era at Clemson has arrived. Klubnik took over at QB in the ACC championship game, and he’ll get his first start against the Vols in Miami.

5. Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State

Date: 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, ESPN

Watch it because … Utes QB Cameron Rising is one of the toughest players in all of college football.

4. Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane

Date: 1 p.m. on Jan. 2, ESPN

Watch it because … you could be witness to one of the greatest one-year turnarounds in college football history (Tulane was 2–10 last year). Also, USC is likely to be without injured QB Caleb Williams, evening this one considerably and maybe paving the way for a green-colored upset.

3. Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State (CFP semifinal)

Date: 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, ESPN

Watch it because … well, it’s a semifinal, but also it’s a meeting between two of the sport’s blueblood juggernauts—and who doesn’t like that?

2. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU (CFP semifinal)

Date: 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, ESPN

Watch it because … Max Duggan, the TCU quarterback, is a sensational player, and the Horned Frogs are the Cardiac Kids of the sport this year. They’re never out of it. Look out, Michigan!

1. Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Date: 12 p.m. on Dec. 31, ABC

Watch it because … you despise offensive football. These two teams combine—combine—to average about 580 yards a game. That’s only 40 yards below what Tennessee averages a game. If you’re asking yourself why this is No. 1, then you don’t get the joke.

