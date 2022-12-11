USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy

USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, capping off a spectacular sophomore season in which the Trojans came up just short of the College Football Playoff.

Williams used a strong individual finish to the season to take hold of the Heisman race, which was keyed by a four-touchdown performance against rival Notre Dame to end USC’s regular season.

With a significant hamstring strain in the Pac-12 title game, Williams was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing team performance that resulted in a loss and ultimately kept the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff. Williams completed 28 of 41 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, but he did enough in defeat to clinch the sport’s most coveted individual award.

Williams is the third quarterback from USC to win the Heisman, joining Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart, and the eighth Trojans player to take home the prestigious hardware. It is the first time a USC player has won the Heisman since running back Reggie Bush in 2005.

Caleb Williams 2022 game-by-game passing statistics: