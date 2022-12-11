Skip to main content

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy

USC Trojans
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, capping off a spectacular sophomore season in which the Trojans came up just short of the College Football Playoff.

Williams used a strong individual finish to the season to take hold of the Heisman race, which was keyed by a four-touchdown performance against rival Notre Dame to end USC’s regular season. 

With a significant hamstring strain in the Pac-12 title game, Williams was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing team performance that resulted in a loss and ultimately kept the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff. Williams completed 28 of 41 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, but he did enough in defeat to clinch the sport’s most coveted individual award.

Williams is the third quarterback from USC to win the Heisman, joining Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart, and the eighth Trojans player to take home the prestigious hardware. It is the first time a USC player has won the Heisman since running back Reggie Bush in 2005.

Caleb Williams 2022 game-by-game passing statistics:

Caleb Williams Game Log

WeekOpp.Comp.Att.Yds.TDINT

1

Rice

19

22

249

2

0

2

@ Stanford

20

27

341

4

0

3

Fresno State

25

37

284

2

0

4

@ Oregon State

16

36

180

1

0

5

Arizona State

27

37

348

3

1

6

Washington State

15

29

188

2

0

7

@ Utah

25

42

381

5

0

9

@ Arizona

31

45

411

5

0

10

California

26

41

360

4

0

11

Colorado

14

26

268

3

1

12

@ UCLA

32

43

470

2

1

13

Notre Dame

18

22

232

1

0

14

Utah

28

41

363

3

1

Totals

-

296

448

4,075

37

4