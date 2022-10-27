Ohio State's Defense Trending Upward Under Coordinator Jim Knowles

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has faced nothing but questions since he arrived in Columbus this offseason, as fans and the media alike were anxious and eager to see the effect he would have on a defense that struggled mightily over the last two seasons.

Now halfway through his first year in Columbus, Knowles said the team has nearly adopted most of his complex scheme, though there are some spots that have yet to take shape.

“The growth process in terms of us implementing the entire system, we’re getting there," Knowles said during his press conference on Tuesday. “It’s an arc. It has trended up and continues to trend up.”

The improvement from last year has been staggering, as Ohio State's defense has allowed just 239.9 yards and 14.9 points per game, good for second and fifth in the country, respectively.

By comparison, the Buckeyes were 26th and 52nd in those same categories last season, giving up an average of 20.9 points and 366 yards in each contest.

Even players who have not been playing to their full potential this season have caught Knowles’ eye, including sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke.

“He has always been a really fun guy to coach, an easy guy to coach," Knowles said. "He competes, he tries hard, he listens to what you have to say. That’s what you want."

As for what the players think of Knowles' defense, fifth-year senior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste kept his analysis short and sweet when asked how to describe the scheme.

“Strategic, fast and physical,” Jean-Baptiste said during his media availability on Wednesday night. “Now we’re just on attack, trying to play offense on defense. He wants to take the thinking out of it and (for us to) just do our job.”

