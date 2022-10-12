Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was one of 10 players added on Wednesday afternoon to the midseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best defensive player.

Eichenberg, a redshirt junior from Cleveland, has recorded a team-leading 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the Buckeyes’ first six games. He now joins senior defensive end Zach Harrison and redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman on the watch list.

Eichenberg is looking to become the second player in school history to win the award, which is named after former Penn linebacker Chuck Bednarik, joining former defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

Semifinalists for this year’s award will be announced on Nov. 1, while three finalists will be announced on Nov. 22. The winner will be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

-----

