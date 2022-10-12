Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of 13 players added on Wednesday afternoon to the midseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the best player in college football.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has 31 receptions for 536 yards and a nation-leading nine touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ first six games. He now joins redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson and junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the watch list.

Harrison is looking to become the fifth Buckeye to win the award, which is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Why Clemson Stands Alone Amongst College Football's Unbeaten Teams | Sonny Dykes Was Born To Be King Of Texas Football | College GameDay Heads Back To Knoxville | Interim Coaches Turning Things Around In Week 6

Semifinalists for this year’s award will be announced on Nov. 1, while three finalists will be announced on Nov. 22. The winner will be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

Ohio State Balancing Kyle McCord’s Opportunities With Respect For Game

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Maxwell Award Player Of The Week

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Assistants Discuss Midway Point Of Regular Season

Ohio State Fans Can Reserve Tickets To Big Ten Championship, Playoff

Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!