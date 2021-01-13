NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Favored to Return to 2022 College Football Playoff

In the aftermath of losing the national championship game on Monday, the Buckeyes are among the most likely teams to return in 2022.
Ohio State is still fresh off a bad loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, but the Vegas oddsmakers view them in high regard for the upcoming season.

After playing in four of the first seven CFP tournaments, Ohio State is favored to return to the Playoff next year.

According to BetOnline.ag, Ohio State has 13/2 odds to return to the postseason next year. Alabama has the best odds to return at 7/2, followed by Clemson and Georgia at 4/1.

The Buckeyes will have plenty of things to address this offseason as players graduate and leave for the NFL - most notably, who will be the starting quarterback next year when Justin Fields inevitably decides to turn pro. But after winning four consecutive Big Ten titles and having a very talented group of underclassmen, Ohio State is in a great position to compete for a national title again next year.

