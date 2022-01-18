Report: Former Ohio State QB Tate Martell Retiring From Football

According to a report from Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media, former Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and UNLV quarterback Tate Martell is retiring from the game of football in order to pursue business ventures.

A former four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Martell spent two seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017-18. He completed 23-of-28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 128 yards and two scores in six games as Dwayne Haskins’ backup.

Martell entered his name into the transfer portal when Ohio State landed a commitment from Georgia transfer quarterback Justin Fields, then landed with the Hurricanes, where he was reunited with a pair of former high school teammates in tight end Brevin Jordan and safety Bubba Bolden.

After losing the battle to be the starting quarterback in fall camp, Martell switched to wide receiver. He failed to record a single catch but did have one completion for seven yards while playing quarterback in the 2019 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech.

That was Martell’s last appearance in a Miami uniform, as he was suspended for the 2020 season opener for an unspecified violation of team rules and subsequently opted out of the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He then entered his name into the transfer portal again last January.

Martell ultimately ended up back in his hometown, but never factored into the Rebels’ quarterback plans. He appeared in two games this fall, completing 2-of-6 passes for 27 yards and rushed for two yards on five attempts as the fourth-string quarterback behind Cameron Friel, Justin Rogers and Doug Brumfield.

UNLV also landed a commitment on Tuesday afternoon from Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey, whose arrival would have only made it more difficult for Martell to see the field.

