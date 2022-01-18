Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

Skip to main content

Ohio State Kicker Noah Ruggles Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

Ruggles converted all but one of his field goal attempts this season, including the game winner in the Rose Bowl.

According to a team spokesperson, Ohio State fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic and return to the Buckeyes in 2022.

Ruggles, who joined the program last offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina, converted 20-of-21 field goals and all 74 of his extra point attempts this season. That includes the game-winning 19-yard kick in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

Ruggles was named first-team All-American by ESPN, second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, second-team All-Big Ten and finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best placekicker.

With Ruggles putting off the NFL for another year, Ohio State will return all three starting specialists next season, as long snapper Bradley Robinson announced he’ll be back for a seventh season while punter Jesse Mirco will only be a sophomore.

