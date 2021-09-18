Zach Harrison, Harry Miller Headline 13 Ohio State Players Unavailable vs. Tulsa

Ohio State junior defensive end and captain Zach Harrison is the most noticeable and surprising name this week on the Buckeyes' game day status report.

Harrison has started each of the first two games for the Rushmen, but he's been less effective in getting to the quarterback so far this year than fans are used to seeing. Ohio State does not elaborate on the nature why a player is unavailable, so we don't know if Harrison is dealing with an injury. But that could explain why he struggled a bit last week against Oregon.

Meanwhile, junior center Harry Miller will miss his third consecutive game to begin the season. Miller was the starting left guard last year and was projected to be the team's starting center. He was spotted coming off the practice field on Wednesday, but he's not available for today's game. Luke Wypler will continue to start in his place.

Lastly, senior linebacker Terajda Mitchell is considered a game-time decision. He's recorded 21 tackles so far this season and is widely viewed as the captain of the defense.

Here is this week's Game Day Status Report:

Game-Time Decision

LB Terajda Mitchell

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

DE Tyler Friday

DE Zach Harrison

OL Jakob James

BUL Jaylen Johnson

OL Trey Leroux

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

OL Ryan Smith

OL Toby Wilson

Ohio State and Tulsa kick off at 3:30 this afternoon. Check out our Game Day Central page for all your pregame needs!

