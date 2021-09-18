Game Day Central: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Here is your game day hub for to find everything you need ahead of Ohio State's Saturday afternoon contest with Tulsa.

Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane game can be found here:

Date: September 18, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Expected Weather: 85 degrees, sunny skies

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Television: FS1

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Tulsa 48-3 in 2016

THE COACHES

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: Third Season, Record: 24-3

* Overall: Same

* vs. Tulsa: 0-0



* Phillip Montgomery

* At Tulsa: Seventh Season, Record 31-42

* Overall: Same

* vs. Ohio State: 0-1

THE MATCHUP

Game Preview: Ohio State Needs Statement Win Against Tulsa

First Look: Ohio State Will Host Tulsa on Saturday at The Shoe

Ohio State Preparing to Host Tulsa in Second All-Time Meeting

Three Keys to Victory Against Tulsa: Coming Saturday at 9 a.m.

GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Coming Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

PODCAST: Behind Enemy Lines - Scouting Tulsa with Golden Hurricane Broadcaster Brandon Hart

PODCAST: Inside the Numbers Between The Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane

PODCAST: Preview and Prediction Ahead of Buckeyes, Tulsa Saturday Clash

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Game Film vs. Oregon

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

PODCAST: Upon Further Review - Unpacking a Disappointing Performance Against Oregon

Ryan Day Acknowledges Growing Pains, But Makes No Excuses

Ohio State Considering All Options At Safety Following Josh Proctor’s Season-Ending Injury

Focused On Small Details, Ohio State Has Best Practice Of Season Following Loss To Oregon

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

Ryan Day Says Quarterback C.J. Stroud Was “Not Our Issue” In Loss To Oregon

Jesse Mirco: From the Southern Land to the 'Shoe

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day Tuesday Press Conference

Ryan Day Says There Will Be Defensive Changes at Ohio State

Ohio State Football Offensive Grades vs. Oregon

Ohio State Football Defensive Grades vs. Oregon

