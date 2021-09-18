Game Day Central: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane game can be found here:
Date: September 18, 2021
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Expected Weather: 85 degrees, sunny skies
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Television: FS1
Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)
Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)
Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)
All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 1-0
Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Tulsa 48-3 in 2016
THE COACHES
* Ryan Day
* At Ohio State: Third Season, Record: 24-3
* Overall: Same
* vs. Tulsa: 0-0
* Phillip Montgomery
* At Tulsa: Seventh Season, Record 31-42
* Overall: Same
* vs. Ohio State: 0-1
THE MATCHUP
Game Preview: Ohio State Needs Statement Win Against Tulsa
First Look: Ohio State Will Host Tulsa on Saturday at The Shoe
Ohio State Preparing to Host Tulsa in Second All-Time Meeting
Three Keys to Victory Against Tulsa: Coming Saturday at 9 a.m.
GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Coming Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
PODCAST: Behind Enemy Lines - Scouting Tulsa with Golden Hurricane Broadcaster Brandon Hart
PODCAST: Inside the Numbers Between The Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane
PODCAST: Preview and Prediction Ahead of Buckeyes, Tulsa Saturday Clash
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS
Film Room: Evaluating Ohio State's Game Film vs. Oregon
Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?
PODCAST: Upon Further Review - Unpacking a Disappointing Performance Against Oregon
Ryan Day Acknowledges Growing Pains, But Makes No Excuses
Ohio State Considering All Options At Safety Following Josh Proctor’s Season-Ending Injury
Focused On Small Details, Ohio State Has Best Practice Of Season Following Loss To Oregon
Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"
Ryan Day Says Quarterback C.J. Stroud Was “Not Our Issue” In Loss To Oregon
Jesse Mirco: From the Southern Land to the 'Shoe
Major Takeaways from Ryan Day Tuesday Press Conference
Ryan Day Says There Will Be Defensive Changes at Ohio State
Ohio State Football Offensive Grades vs. Oregon
Ohio State Football Defensive Grades vs. Oregon
