J.K. Dobbins Helps Lift Baltimore to Critical Win Over Cleveland on Monday Night Football

The former Buckeye is having a great rookie season for the Ravens. He scored a touchdown and converted a major 2-point conversion on Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns played the game of the year in the NFL on Monday Night, with the Ravens sneaking out a 47-42 victory. Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to put the Ravens up by three, and the Browns eventually surrendered two more points on the final play of the game when a series of laterals resulted in a safety.

Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, a rookie for the Ravens this year, had a very productive night for Baltimore. He scored once while getting 13 carries and running for 53 yards. His most important rush of the night came on a 2-point conversion try for the Ravens that put them ahead 42-35 with 1:51 to play.

Dobbins was a guest on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (SVP) around 12:20 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday morning. Here is part of their conversation and his perspective on the night.

SVP asked Dobbins about the emotions of the wildest game in the NFL this year



"It's a lot of emotion ... what a crazy game, something you can't even make up, ya know. It was like it was straight out of a movie."

SVP asked Dobbins if he and his teammates knew that former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson would be able to come back after leaving the game with cramps in the third quarter.

"No we had no idea to be honest, that's why it's so crazy ... he went down and it was like 'alright what's gonna happen', and then he came back out and saved the day."

Jackson emerged from the locker room for a critical fourth down play after missing the previous two series. On his first play back in the game, Jackson scrambled and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown (who had previously dropped three passes) for the go-ahead score.

SVP asked Dobbins about the chemistry in the Ravens locker room right now and what's enable them to gut through a tough stretch.

"We just hard work, we practice hard. The chemistry in the locker room is amazing ... we just play for one another, the chemistry is why we pulled the win out tonight.

On whether it's been tough to build that chemistry this year, especially while dealing with all the CoVID cases.

"It's definitely tough, but we found ways to talk to each other over Zoom and cracking jokes like we're in a virtual locker room ... tells you about the relentlessness of this team and our resilience ... we do it for each other."

They ended the interview on a lighter note when SVP asked Dobbins if the Buckeyes were going to make the College Football Playoff.

"Oh yeah definitely," said Dobbins with a 'are-you-serious' look on his face. The two had a good laugh about it after the fact.

