Ryan Day Not Worried About Style Points

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been impressive in their 5-game season so far. Ryan Day says he knows style points matter, but it can't be a focus for them during the game.

It's officially championship week.

As Ryan Day and the Buckeyes try to work their way through the most challenging of circumstances this season, they've managed to do their part well - win every game they play and be squarely in the conversation for a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff selection.

It's been a controversial topic nationally, but Day says the team is ignoring the outside noise from folks who have no say in the matter. As it pertains to not playing enough games or having to put up "style points" in wins to be impressive enough to warrant a selection, Day recognizes the reality while saying they really can't control any of that.

"Especially with the unique season, it goes against everything we've been brought up with ... I thought about it the other day - I don't think there's any other sport in the world where anything other than winning matters. So it's very unique that way. It goes against everything other than just winning ... If you win by one point in the NFL every week, you go undefeated and win the Super Bowl. That's all that matters.

"But college football is different and this year that's even more strange. All we are going to do is worry about winning, doing the best we can and taking it one play at a time. I talked to the team about that this week: if we do anything other than go into a game trying to just win one play at a time, you can get yourself sideways. So we'll just focus on that - one play at a time - and we'll look up at the end of the game and see where we are at."

The Buckeyes will play Northwestern on Saturday, Dec. 19 and need to win to have a chance to play in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1. The Buckeyes seemingly got a boost on Saturday when LSU upset Florida, as the Gators were a team that had a great resume and argument for the final spot in the Playoff. While Ohio State isn't totally free and clear with a path to the postseason, it's more likely they will qualify with a win over the Wildcats than if Florida had won yesterday.

-----

You may also like:

Film Room Breakdown: Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka

Ryan Day Thanks Big Ten for Making Rule Change

Ohio State Commit Quinn Ewers Achieves Perfect Rating

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook