    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Julian Fleming, DeMario McCall, Tyreke Smith Listed As Game Time Decision For Buckeyes

    Miyan Williams continues to be unavailable for Ohio State, but the team is largely healthy.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State appears to be as healthy as they've been over the last few weeks, just in time for the Big Ten home opener this afternoon against Maryland.

    After the Buckeyes got several players back last week from injury and followed that with a rousing victory over Rutgers, this week's status report is essentially what we expected it would look like.

    Three players are listed as game time decisions, while 10 players will be unavailable against the Terps. Of those listed as unavailable, the only real mystery is around Miyan Williams, who opened the season as the team's starting running back and played well in his opportunities. But he's since given way to TreVeyon Henderson, who has emerged as one of the best running backs in America.

    Tyreke Smith and Julian Fleming were out last week and have been upgraded to game time decision for today's game. The Buckeyes also get freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall back this week after he wasn't able to play against Rutgers last weekend.

    Here is the full report:

    Ohio State Game Day Status Report vs. Maryland

    Game Time Decision

    • Sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming
    • Senior defensive back DeMario McCall
    • Senior defensive end Tyreke Smith

    Unavailable

    • Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)
    • Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)
    • Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)
    • Freshman Cornerback Jakailin Johnson
    • Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)
    • Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton
    • Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)
    • Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)
    • Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Seibert
    • Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams

    For more on today's game, check out our Game Preview! Kickoff against the Terrapins is set for 12:00 p.m. on FOX.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    What To Watch For In Week 6 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Is “A Very Different Team” Than Start Of Season

    How to Watch: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Ohio State S Jantzen Dunn Suffered Long-Term Injury Against Rutgers

    Jack Sawyer Believes Ohio State's Freshman Class "Going To Be Scary" In Future

    Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau Exceeding Personal Expectations As Freshman

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Julian Fleming
    Football

    Julian Fleming, DeMario McCall, Tyreke Smith Listed As Game Time Decision For Buckeyes

    just now
    What-to-Watch-For-(Maryland)
    Football

    What To Watch For: Ohio State Hosts Maryland On Homecoming

    40 minutes ago
    Cade McNamara
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 9 Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

    9 hours ago
    Nick Saban
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies

    9 hours ago
    Georgia Football
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 18 Auburn Tigers

    10 hours ago
    Ole Miss Football
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

    13 hours ago
    Taulia Tagovailoa
    Football

    Game Preview: Ohio State Carrying Momentum Into Homecoming Game Against Maryland

    16 hours ago
    Smith-Njigba-Tarheeb-Still
    Football

    Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Lines: Spread, Total and History

    20 hours ago