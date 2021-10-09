Julian Fleming, DeMario McCall, Tyreke Smith Listed As Game Time Decision For Buckeyes

Miyan Williams continues to be unavailable for Ohio State, but the team is largely healthy.

Ohio State appears to be as healthy as they've been over the last few weeks, just in time for the Big Ten home opener this afternoon against Maryland.

After the Buckeyes got several players back last week from injury and followed that with a rousing victory over Rutgers, this week's status report is essentially what we expected it would look like.

Three players are listed as game time decisions, while 10 players will be unavailable against the Terps. Of those listed as unavailable, the only real mystery is around Miyan Williams, who opened the season as the team's starting running back and played well in his opportunities. But he's since given way to TreVeyon Henderson, who has emerged as one of the best running backs in America.

Tyreke Smith and Julian Fleming were out last week and have been upgraded to game time decision for today's game. The Buckeyes also get freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall back this week after he wasn't able to play against Rutgers last weekend.

Here is the full report:

Ohio State Game Day Status Report vs. Maryland

Game Time Decision

Sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming

Senior defensive back DeMario McCall

Senior defensive end Tyreke Smith

Unavailable

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

(out for season) Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)

(long-term injury) Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

(out for season) Freshman Cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter (eye surgery)

(eye surgery) Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Seibert

Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams

For more on today's game, check out our Game Preview! Kickoff against the Terrapins is set for 12:00 p.m. on FOX.

