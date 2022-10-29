UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — No. 2 Ohio State is on the road for just the second time this season, as they travel to Happy Valley for a Big Ten match-up against No. 13 Penn State. And while the setting may be different than the usual "white-out" the Buckeyes are used to receiving when they cross the Pennsylvania border, their goal remains the same: win. Even after an early season loss to Michigan, Penn State enters Saturday's game as one of the top contenders in the Big Ten, sitting at 6-1.

Stay tuned throughout the day as we break down all of the action from today's game!

More on the Buckeyes: 2022 Stats | 2022 Schedule | College Football Scoreboard

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Pregame

"I heard a couple guys say on the (practice) field that these are the games that can change your life, and I think our guys feel that.”

Just like Ohio State’s 49-20 win at Michigan State earlier this month, Saturday’s trip to Penn State (12 p.m. on FOX) will be unfamiliar territory for most players of the team.

Of course, the Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley every other year members of the Big Ten's East Division, but their last visit in 2020 was played in empty stadium rather than in front of 110,000-plus fans due to the pandemic.

“The noise they were pumping in was so loud, you couldn’t communicate,” head coach Ryan Day recalled this week. “When you would pull your mask down to try to yell at someone, they would say you have to put your mask up. It was very difficult, very frustrating and strange just being in the stadium when there’s no fans.”

Only three players on the current team – defensive end Tyler Friday, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and cornerback Cameron Brown – have experienced Beaver Stadium at full strength, with each seeing limited action as the Buckeyes overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Nittany Lions, 27-26, in 2018.

“I know a lot of guys are looking forward to playing in this one,” Day said. “Whether it’s a night game, afternoon game or noon game, it’s going to be a challenge. The crowd’s going to be in it and they’ll play a factor ... I heard a couple guys say on the (practice) field that these are the games that can change your life, and I think our guys feel that.”

While Ohio State heads into Saturday having won five straight and nine of the last 10 games against Penn State, two of those victories came by a single point (2017 and 2018) and several others weren’t decided until the fourth quarter. That's why this game has been circled on the Buckeyes' calendar for months.

“When you look at the schedule every year and map out your road to Indianapolis, a big part of it is beating Penn State. It always has been,” Day said. “They have a great tradition, great coaching staff, really good players and winning at Penn State is difficult to do.”

General Info

Date: Oct. 29, 2022

Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

Expected Weather: 50 degrees, sunny

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-15.5)

O/U Total: 61.0

Betting: Check out the new SISportsbook!

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Ohio State leads Penn State, 22-14

* OSU record on the road: 9-6

LAST TIME THEY MET

2021: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 41-4

* Overall: Same



* James Franklin

* At Penn State: 9th Season, Record: 73-35

* Overall: 12th Season, 97-50

For much more on this matchup, check out our Game Preview!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bradley Robinson Unavailable At Penn State

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud On Shortlist For Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Penn State During Radio Show

Penn State “Just Another Game” For Ohio State WR Julian Fleming

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Julian Fleming, Cade Stover Preview Penn State

Ohio State-Penn State Tickets As Low As $75 On SI Tickets

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player Of The Week

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!