Live Updates: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

ATLANTA, Ga. — No. 4-ranked Ohio State is back following a long layoff following their defeat at the hands of Michigan at Ohio Stadium. And while the loss did threaten the Buckeyes' chances of making it to the College Football Playoff, OSU snuck in with the fourth overall seed and drew top-ranked Georgia for their semifinal round matchup.

The Buckeyes enter Saturday night's showdown without some notable pieces, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who earlier announced that he was forgoing the CFP to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, and TreVeyon Henderson, who continues to recover from a foot injury that required surgery. Luckily, the Buckeyes have experience preparing for games without the standouts, and with an average of 44.5 points-per-game, enough firepower to light up the scoreboard without their contributions.

The Bulldogs enter the College Football Playoff as the top-ranked team in the country looking to defend last year's title. Their defensive prowess has been on full display yet again this season, and their offensive threats have shown up when they've needed to most.

Pregame

Ohio State dropped their trailer for the CFP semifinal game:

"Nobody really gives us a chance to win this game anyway, so we’re going to let it all out."

Ohio State’s national championship hopes appeared to come crashing down in last month’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, but the Buckeyes received a second chance when Utah upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, allowing them to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

“It took a different road to get here, but now we’re here,” head coach Ryan Day said. “If you said at the beginning of the year that you'd get a chance to be in the CFP and play in Atlanta against Georgia, the defending champs, you’d cut off your right arm for this opportunity.”

The Buckeyes will now look to do what they did in the inaugural College Football Playoff, when they upset SEC champion Alabama as the No. 4 seed on their way to the national title. The biggest difference, though, is that team was playing its best football heading into the playoff, while this year’s group is coming off a humiliating defeat to their rival.

“The good news is we have great experience being in this style of a game,” Day said. “This is our third time playing in the CFP in the last four year, so we have some really good examples to draw upon of what is going to transpire in this game.

“We’ve been talking to our guys about how much excitement there’s going to be at the stadium, the atmosphere, the electricity and how when you’re in games like this, every yard is a fight. Every first down, every points is going to be that way.

“So, we’ve been preparing that way, we’ve been practicing that way and we’ll continue to to do that throughout the week because we know what a challenge we have here … They’re defending national champs and undefeated this year, so we know what we’re up against.”

On the other hand, Ohio State was ranked in the top three for most of the season and represents the toughest opponent the Bulldogs have faced since last year’s national title game against the Crimson Tide. That gives the Buckeyes a chance to rewrite their story with a victory in the Peach Bowl.

“All the focus is playing the fastest and most violent game we’ve played here Saturday night at 8 o’clock,” Day said. “All this work that we’ve put in the last month is going to show. Our guys are going to play with confidence because we’ve had a really good month of prep.

“We know what we need to in this game to win, and that’s the way this month has been at practice every day. There’s been an edge. There’s been friction. There’s been conflict. There’s been a lot of that going on, and that’s a healthy thing.

“Nobody really gives us a chance to win this game anyway, so we’re going to let it all out. We’re going to play as hard as we possibly can and look up after four quarters and see where we’re at.”

General Info

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Expected Weather: Indoors

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Georgia (-6.5)

O/U Total: 62.0

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Georgia leads Ohio State, 1-0

LAST TIME THEY MET

1993: Georgia 21, Ohio State 14 (Florida Citrus Bowl)

Coaching Matchup

Ryan Day

• At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 45-5

• Overall: Same

• Record vs. Georgia: 0-0

Kirby Smart

• At Georgia: 7th Season, Record: 79-15

• Overall: Same

• Record vs. Ohio State: 0-0 (0-1 as an assistant at Alabama)

