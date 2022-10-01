Live Updates: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State looks to continue their winning ways on a Homecoming Saturday in Columbus, as they match-up with a Rutgers squad that they've outscored 428-88 in their eight meetings since joining the Big Ten.

Pregame

Ohio State released a promotional trailer prior to their Homecoming game against Rutgers, titled, "The Fight."

Game Preview: Ohio State Must Fight Complacency Against Rutgers On Homecoming

The Buckeyes have outscored the Scarlet Knights 428-88 in eight meetings since they joined the Big Ten.

Ohio State’s offense is firing on all cylinders right now, having scored a touchdown on 18 of its last 21 possessions, not including a kneel down to end the 77-21 win over Toledo and a one-play drive before halftime in the 52-21 win over Wisconsin.

That success will likely continue in Saturday’s Homecoming matchup with Rutgers (3:30 p.m. on BTN), as the Buckeyes are nearly a six-touchdown favorite against the Scarlet Knights. So perhaps the biggest threat this weekend is complacency, something that head coach Ryan Day and his players are fighting back against.

“I think, even when you go up 21-0 in the first quarter, you turn on the film and there’s still stuff on there,” sixth-year senior fullback/tight end Mitch Rossi. “I think that’s something that Coach Day really harps on. Even if you have a great game where you beat a tough Big Ten opponent, you turn on the tape and there’s still things that we can be better at.

“I think every week we take a fresh mentality and we don’t take anybody lightly. We don’t really have an issue being complacent because we want to be the best. We don’t really care about who it is. It’s always about us. Whoever we’re playing, we just want to be the best version of the offense we can be.”

The win over the Badgers served as a test of Ohio State’s toughness and physicality on the defensive side of the ball, meanwhile. The Buckeyes aced that exam, limiting running back Braelon Allen to just 67 yards on 15 carries before giving way to the second-stringers.

The unit also held quarterback Graham Mertz to 94 passing yards and one touchdown with one interception, which turned into seven points just two plays later. All in all, was the perfect example of how far the Buckeyes’ defense has come in four games under coordinator Jim Knowles.

“I thought you could see a lot of guys playing with an edge, and that’s what our expectation is,” Day said. “Now, we’ve got to do it again and find out if this is just something we’ve done in a couple of games or if this is our identity moving forward. I think we’ve shown that we can do it.”

General Info

Date: Oct. 1, 2022

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Expected Weather: 68 degrees, mostly cloudy

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-39.5)

O/U Total: 58

Betting: Check out the new SISportsbook!

How to Watch/Listen

Television: BTN

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (analyst) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

Series History

Ohio State leads Rutgers, 8-0

* OSU record at home: 4-0

LAST TIME THEY MET

2021: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 38-4

* Overall: Same



* Greg Schiano

* At Rutgers: 14th Season (two stints), Record: 79-82

* Overall: Same

