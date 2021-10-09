Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Annihilate Maryland

Even after a decisive win, Ryan Day had a very business-like approach to his postgame press conference on Saturday afternoon. Day elaborated on why C.J. Stroud has played so well these last couple weeks and what he loved about the defense today. You can watch his press conference (as well as hear from Stroud, Marcus Williamson, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, Cody Simon and Steele Chambers) in the video below.

In the meantime, here are my biggest takeaways:

C.J. Stroud Is Proving To Be The Real Deal

When Day picked Stroud as the winner of the QB battle back in August, I have to think the last two weeks are the kinds of performances he had in mind. Stroud has been legitimately unstoppable. Every single drive that he's been the quarterback for over the last two games, the offense has scored. He led eight touchdown drives today.

“I think his preparation has been excellent," Day said. "I think he sees the field well, he’s got some good players around him and he’s also making some really good throws. His timing’s been right, he’s seeing the field, he’s making good decisions, so that’s allowing us to run the offense and be very efficient.”

Kerry Coombs Got The Game Ball

The Ohio State defensive coaching staff has been through an awful lot the last few weeks. After losing to Oregon in Week 2 forced Ryan Day to make some changes, the Silver Bullets have responded with better and better performances each of the past four games. Saturday's, two takeaway/five sack/nine tackle-for-loss effort was awfully impressive. And who got the game ball today?

Kerry Coombs.

"He's just continued to show up every single day and he's a huge part of the defense," Day said of Coombs. "He's doing a great job of seeing it from the box."

Day also pointed out that Matt Barnes, Al Washington and Larry Johnson have played an important role in the defense coming together this year. But Coombs got the game ball. Admittedly, I found that pretty cool.

Not Getting Caught Up In The Noise

Ryan Day is willing to acknowledge good play, but I think he's very well aware that they are still a long way from where they ultimately want to wind up.

"It took awhile to get some guys some reps, but we're still nowhere here. But it's a different team right now. We have a different walk and a different look in our eye."

The Linebackers Played A Fabulous Game

With Steele Chambers, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg and Teradja Mitchell all playing at an extremely high level today, I asked Ryan Day about how he's seen that position group makes adjustments during the week to be better prepared to play on Saturday's.

“Those guys are fitting in their roles now. They understand where they fit and now they have some experience to go back upon. They’re a very serious group, and to see them make plays, practice the way they’ve been practicing, their energy, that’s a huge uplift for our whole defense.”

“I think it’s a young team that’s growing. I think we’ve been more aggressive; we’re building more confidence and more energy.”

Slow Start, But They Settled In Nicely

The Buckeyes opened the game on an extremely long drive, eventually scoring on a 17-play, 88-yard marathon up the field.

"We couldn't get going on first or second down," Day said. "We finished on a fourth down actually. It was an ugly first drive and we had no rhythm, but we pushed through it and mixed in some tempo and got it all going from there."

That drive was the longest scoring drive Ohio State has had since the 2015 season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Suffocates Maryland

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Steamrolls Maryland

Jack Sawyer Believes Ohio State's Freshman Class "Going To Be Scary" In Future

What To Watch For In Week 6 Of The 2021 College Football Season

Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Is “A Very Different Team” Than Start Of Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook