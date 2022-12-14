Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Paris Johnson were named first-team All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday morning.

A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison has caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. He was recently named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year, as well as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which went to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

Harrison also garnered first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press and The Sporting News in the last week, making him the first unanimous All-American wide receiver in school history.

Cris Carter (1986) and Terry Glenn (1995) were previously the only Ohio State wide receivers to achieve consensus status, which means they were named a first-team All-American by at least three of the five NCAA-recognized selectors.

Johnson, a junior from Cincinnati, allowed just one sack this season in 757 offensive snaps while helping the Buckeyes average 44.5 points and 492.7 yards per game. He was also named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp and the FWAA, earning him consensus honors.

The last Ohio State player be named a unanimous All-American was offensive guard Wyatt Davis in 2020, while the last consensus All-American in school history was cornerback Shaun Wade that same season.

Lastly, quarterback C.J. Stroud earned second-team honors from the AFCA after completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which ranks third nationally. He was also a second-team selection by Walter Camp.

