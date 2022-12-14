Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson To Undergo Surgery, Miss College Football Playoff

Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson announced on Tuesday evening that he will not play in the College Football Playoff due to a lingering foot injury that will require surgery.

“As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know God have (sic) bigger and better plans for me,” Henderson said in a post on Twitter. “It’s always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.”

Henderson suffered in the injury in the win over Toledo in September and missed four of the Buckeyes’ final eight games. He attempted to play through the pain on multiple occasions, but ended up leaving the wins over Michigan State and Maryland after aggravating the injury.

“I have to have surgery on my foot because it’s gotten that bad since the third game,” Henderson told The Columbus Dispatch, who reported that his surgery is scheduled for Friday. “I’ve just been making it worse going back out there.

“It’s real painful. I barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in. I just tried to do the best I can.”

Henderson, who revealed last month that he was dealing with torn ligaments and broken bone in his left foot, finished the year with 571 yards and six touchdowns. It was a far cry from his record-setting freshman season, when he rushed for 1,255 yards and 15 carries.

“The season didn’t go as I planned for me, but I’m glad my brothers are still in it and able to go to the playoff,” Henderson said. “I’m very critical of myself. My goal is to be great. I want to be the best running back in college football, and I didn’t achieve that this year.

“I can make a bunch of excuses for myself with the injury I’ve been dealing with, but I don’t like to make excuses for myself. I was trying to do what was best for the team, but I wasn’t doing what was best for me.”

With Henderson sidelined, the Buckeyes will rely upon redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, freshman Dallan Hayden and junior Chip Trayanum, who switched from linebacker halfway through the season but rushed for a team-high 83 yards in the 45-23 loss to Michigan.

