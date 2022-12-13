Peach Bowl Expects Georgia-Ohio State To Break Mercedes-Benz Stadium Attendance Record

Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan was in Columbus on Tuesday morning to formally invite fourth-ranked Ohio State to participate in this year’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia.

“We’re really excited about this,” Stokan said, noting bowl officials have added 2,000 standing-room-only seats for the game. “We will probably break the Super Bowl and our record in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

The current record was set during the 2019 Peach Bowl, which saw No. 1 LSU defeat No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28, in front of 78,347 fans. Super Bowl LIII, meanwhile, had just 70,081 fans on hand to watch the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

“We’ll probably be somewhere between 78-79,000 for this game,” Stokan said, explaining how the stadium’s configuration also allows for the expansion of seats along the sidelines and in one end zone. “It’s going to be a great crowd, a record crowd, and I think a super game with the two teams that we have.”

The Buckeyes received their allotment of 12,500 tickets last Monday and sold out in just two days, which Stokan said was a record in their nine years of being a part of the College Football Playoff rotation.

“I haven’t seen – in my 25 years of running the bowl – Ohio State fans, the way they travel and the large contingent (of fans) that is in Georgia, in Atlanta, in the Southeast,” Stokan said. “I think there’s going to be a tremendous amount of Buckeyes in that stadium and around the stadium, as well.”

