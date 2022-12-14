Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in a traditional that signifies his status as an official member of the team.

A former four-star prospect from Hammond (Wisc.) St. Croix Central, Hinzman was one of four offensive lineman to join the program last cycle, a group that includes tackles Tegra Tshabola, George Fitzpatrick and Avery Henry. He’s the first among that group to shed his stripe.

Hinzman, who was considered the 177th-best prospect in his class, did not play a single snap this fall but is clearly impressing the coaching staff during bowl practices, as he’s just the second player to lose his black stripe in the last week, joining freshman defensive end Omari Abor.

“First off, I want to thank God for this opportunity to be with y’all,” Hinzman said. “I love every single one of you. Shoutout Coach (Justin) Frye, shoutout the (offensive) line, shoutout to the (defensive) line for getting us better every day. I love every one of you guys. Go Bucks!"

Overall, Hinzman is the 18th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe. He’s also the first offensive lineman to lose his stripe since redshirt freshman and walk-on Jack Forsman has his removed on Nov. 3.

