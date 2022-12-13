Ohio State redshirt freshman safety Jantzen Dunn announced on Tuesday afternoon he has entered his name into the transfer portal. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

A former four-star prospect from Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, Dunn suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through his true freshman season. He then appeared in just four games this fall, registering 16 snaps on special teams.

With the Buckeyes having just six scholarship cornerbacks on the roster this season, Dunn was among the players cross-training at both positions. He was unable to break through at either spot, though, with freshmen safeties Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles and cornerback Jyaire Brown passing him on the depth chart.

Dunn becomes the third player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, joining redshirt freshman safety Jaylen Johnson and fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, though Mitchell will remain with the Buckeyes through their College Football Playoff run.

His departure also means that Ohio State has lost all three safeties from its 2021 recruiting class, as Andre Turrentine also transferred to Tennessee back in the spring. The Buckeyes are set to bring in three players at the position this cycle, though, in four-stars Jayden Bonsu, Malik Hartford and Cedrick Hawkins.

