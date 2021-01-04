Ohio State Names Eight Players of the Game After Sugar Bowl Win

The Buckeyes shared a lot of love in their postgame awards after they beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

Ohio State throttled Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in all three phases, and because the Buckeyes are in a great mood from the win, they handed out a whole bunch of "Player of the Game" honors.

Offensively, Justin Fields and Trey Sermon each were recognized for their crazy performances. Fields, who was also named the Sugar Bowl Offensive MVP, threw for 395 yards and an Ohio State bowl record six touchdowns. Sermon gave him a ton of support in the run-game by adding 193 yards and OSU's first TD of the night on 31 total carries. They were the two biggest reasons Ohio State had 639 yards of total offense and seven scores on a banner night for the Bucks.

Defensively, the Buckeyes chose to honor each of their four defensive linemen that started the game. Tommy Togiai and All-American Haskell Garrett anchored the middle, while All-American Jonathon Cooper and Tyreke Smith wreaked havoc on the outside. That group was pivotal in keeping Clemson's rushing attack virtually non-existent and getting Trevor Lawrence under pressure throughout the night. They accounted for two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, since the Buckeyes kicked seven extra points and only punted a couple times, Ohio State recognized Marcus Williamson and Jameson Williams for their work on Special Teams.

-----

You may also like:

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

Justin Fields Discusses Injured Ribs After Beating Clemson

Buckeyes Blast Dabo on Social Media

Ohio State Football Breaks 16 Records Against Clemson

Ohio State Offensive Line Epitomizes ‘Next Man Up’

Trey Sermon Followed Record-Breaking Performance in Style

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook