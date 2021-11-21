Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Photos From Ohio State's 56-7 Win Over Michigan State

    More than 125 photos from the Buckeyes' victory over the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.
    Ohio State scored on its first seven possessions and held a Heisman Trophy candidate in check on its way to a 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes were led offensively by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in a little more than a half of work.

    Ohio State’s defense, meanwhile, limited running back Kenneth Walker III to a season-low 25 yards on six carries, setting up a winner-take-all game against Michigan next week.

    That said, check out our best photos from the win over the Spartans below:

    1. Ohio State Helmet
    7. Ryan Day
    4. Dawand Jones
    2. Noah Potter
    6. Denzel Burke
    3. Cody Simon
    5. Ronnie Hickman
    9. Marvin Harrison Jr.
    11. Chris Olave
    10. Chris Booker
    12. Brian Hartline
    13. Garrett Wilson
    14. Kyle McCord
    15. Corey Dennis
    16. Chris Booker
    17. Master Teague
    18. Tyreke Smith
    19. Nicholas Petit-Frere
    20. Sevyn Banks
    21. Sevyn Banks
    22. Bradley Robinson
    23. Jeremy ruckert
    24. Marcus Williamson
    25. Marcus Williamson
    26. Antwuan Jackson
    27. Demario McCall
    28. Demario McCall
    29. Haskell Garrett
    30. Chris Olave
    31. Chris Olave
    32. Thayer Munford
    33. Tyreke Smith
    34. Tyreke Smith
    35. Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith
    36. Cam Brown
    37. Marcus Williamson
    38. Garrett Wilson
    39. Chris Olave
    40. C.J. Stroud
    41. Garrett Wilson
    42. Haskell Garrett
    43. Cam Brown
    44. Cam Brown
    45. Jesse Mirco
    46. Garrett Wilson
    47. Nicholas Petit-Frere and Chris Olave
    48. Sevyn Banks and Chris Olave
    50. Gene Smith
    49. Kristina Johnson
    51. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson
    52. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson
    53. C.J. Stroud
    54. Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler and C.J. Stroud
    55. TreVeyon Henderson
    56. Julian Fleming
    57. C.J. Stroud
    58. Julian Fleming
    59. Julian Fleming
    60. C.J. Stroud
    67. Kourt Williams
    61. Chris Booker
    62. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    63. C.J. Stroud
    64. Chris Olave
    65. Miyan Williams
    66. Garrett Wilson
    68. Lathan Ransom

    Read More

    69. Lathan Ransom
    70. Javontae Jean-Baptiste and J.T. Tuimoloau
    71. Jordan Hancock
    72. Garrett Wilson
    74. Jeremy Ruckert
    73. Miyan Williams
    75. Chris Olave
    76. Garrett Wilson
    77. Garrett Wilson
    78. Master Teague
    79. Master Teague
    80. Chris Olave
    81. C.J. Stroud, Chris Olave and Dawand Jones
    82. Chris Olave
    83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    85. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
    84. Lejond Cavazos
    86. TreVeyon Henderson
    87. Craig Young
    88. Justin Kume
    89. C.J. Stroud
    90. Jesse Mirco
    91. Noah Ruggles
    92. Ryan Watts
    93. Larry Johnson
    94. Zach Harrison
    95. Marcus Williamson
    96. Haskell Garrett and Jack Sawyer
    100. Ryan Day
    98. Haskell Garrett
    99. Dominic DiMaccio
    97. Paul Rhoads
    106. Kyle McCord
    101. Zach Harrison
    102. Steele Chambers
    103. Zach Harrison
    104. Gee Scott
    105. Joe Royer
    107. Chris Booker
    108. Lejond Cavazos
    109. Jacolbe Cowan
    110. Josh Fryar
    114. Quinn Ewers
    111. Kyle McCord
    112. Kyle McCord
    113. Julian Fleming
    115. Ryan Day and Kyle McCord
    116. Joe Royer
    117. Julian Fleming
    118. Gee Scott
    119. Master Teague
    120. Kyle McCord
    121. Master Teague
    122. Bryson Shaw and J.P. Andrade
    123. Ohio State Band
    125. Ryan Day
    124. C.J. Stroud
    126. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    127. Chris Olave

    64. Chris Olave
