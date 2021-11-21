Photos From Ohio State's 56-7 Win Over Michigan State

More than 125 photos from the Buckeyes' victory over the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State scored on its first seven possessions and held a Heisman Trophy candidate in check on its way to a 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in a little more than a half of work.

Ohio State’s defense, meanwhile, limited running back Kenneth Walker III to a season-low 25 yards on six carries, setting up a winner-take-all game against Michigan next week.

That said, check out our best photos from the win over the Spartans below:

-----

