Ohio State Walk-On QB Jagger LaRoe Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

LaRoe becomes the third signal-caller to enter his name into the transfer portal in less than a week.

As first reported by Lettermen Row’s Jeremy Birmingham and subsequently confirmed BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt junior quarterback Jagger LaRoe has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 and 225-pound LaRoe joined the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on after transferring from Texas A&M, where he redshirted during the 2018 season. The Colleyville, Texas, native did not appear in a single game in three years at Ohio State.

LaRoe – who participated in the Buckeyes' Senior Day festivities on Nov. 20 – will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic. He becomes the third Buckeye signal-caller to transfer from the program in less than a week, joining Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers.

Their respective decisions leave Ohio State with just three quarterbacks on the roster, including redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud, true freshman Kyle McCord and junior walk-on J.P. Andrade. The Buckeyes also recently landed a commitment from 2022 Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star Devin Brown.

