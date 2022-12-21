Ohio State four-star cornerback commit Kayin Lee announced on Wednesday morning he has signed with Auburn, marking the second year in a row that the Buckeyes have had a cornerback flip his pledge during the Early Signing Period.

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Lee, who is considered the 25th-best cornerback and No. 209 prospect overall in the class of 2023, committed to the Buckeyes in late June thanks to efforts by secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and defensive quality control coach Miguel Patrick.

The Tigers made a late push in Lee’s recruitment due to various name, image and likeness opportunities on the Plains and got him on campus for an official visit earlier this month. Meanwhile, Patrick – his former head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, left Ohio State to be the new defensive line coach at UAB.

Both factors ultimately contributed to Lee flipping his pledge, and he now becomes the second cornerback to back off his commitment this cycle, joining Florida four-star signee Dijon Johnson. He's also the second cornerback in as many cycles to flip during the Early Signing Period, joining Texas freshman Terrance Brooks.

The Buckeyes still signed a pair of cornerbacks on Wednesday in Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star Jermaine Mathews and Waxahachie, Texas, four-star Calvin Simpson-Hunt. Expect the staff to address Lee's departure through the transfer portal, with former Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress at the top of the list of options.

