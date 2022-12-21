TATE PROFILE

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Size: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: June 20, 2022

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Recruitment Recap: Carnell Tate’s recruitment was widely viewed as a battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State, as the Chicago native took more than a dozen unofficial visits to Columbus and South Bend during the early parts of his recruiting process.

He even appeared close to making his college decision in October 2021, but held off as Tennessee made a late push thanks to name, image and likeness opportunities in Knoxville and his relationship with five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline’s track record for developing elite wide receivers helped the Buckeyes win out for Tate, who announced his decision in June in the first of a three-day string of commitments that included five-star Brandon Inniss and four-star Noah Rogers.

Tate took a late unofficial visit to USF, which recently hired former Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as its new head coach, but it had little to no impact on his commitment, as he signed with Ohio State on Wednesday morning.

Evaluation: “This is a kid who can play everywhere, checks all the boxes and brings some size to the table. He’s a matchup nightmare for people. He gets that initial separation and he’s a very clean pass-catcher. He’s got a very unique athleticism for his size. It’s fun to watch.

"What makes him a big-time prospect is he has a high ceiling, but the difference between him and some other players is he has an incredibly high floor. I think that’s what makes Carnell unique. He has a real natural feel for the game, understands football, has a high football IQ and as he’s gotten stronger and bigger, he’s just become more dominant.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!