Ohio State Running Back Miyan Williams Out For Remainder Of Penn State Game With Injury

The redshirt sophomore suffered apparent hand and knee injuries on the final play of the first quarter.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams left Saturday’s game at Penn State after suffering an apparent injury on the final play of the first quarter.

Williams, who came into the game as the Buckeyes’ leading rusher, remained on the ground following a five-yard carry. The training staff was looking at both his right knee and right hand/wrist before walking him to the medical tent.

Williams briefly headed to the locker room and emerged with his helmet in hand. But when he returned to the field following halftime, he had a hoodie under his uniform and was icing his knee on the sidelines.

“I can tell you running back Miyan Williams just walked past me,” FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft said. “He’s icing his right knee now. In pads, but has ice on that right knee.”

Williams, who also missed the win at Michigan State with a knee injury, finished the game with just two carries for nine yards and one touchdown, the Buckeyes’ only trip to the end zone on Saturday. As mentioned, he leads the team with 524 yards and 10 touchdowns on 76 carries this season.

Sophomore TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 11 times for just 23 yards in Williams' absence, while redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud has added five yards on six carries for the only other rushing yards of the game.

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

