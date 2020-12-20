Ryan Day: "We're Going to Need to Play Our Best Game to Beat These Guys"

"I think we have an opportunity to write one of the greatest stories in the history of college football," Day told reporters on Sunday.

Ryan Day visited with media on Sunday afternoon for about 15 minutes after it had been announced earlier in the day that the Buckeyes are Sugar Bowl-bound to play Clemson in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

Here are a few of the highlights from Day's visit.

1. Justin Fields "will be fine," Day said. Fields acknowledged after Saturday's Big Ten Championship game that he believes he sprained his right thumb, which prevented him from gripping the ball properly and throwing effectively. Fields said he didn't want to use his thumb as an excuse and that he'll get treatment on it in the days following the game. But according to Day, there's no reason to worry that Fields would be unavailable for Ohio State's National Semifinal game against the Tigers.

2. Day was asked if he thought it should be a requirement that a team wins its conference championship in order to be included in the playoff?

"I think it's a two-part question, because the way it is right now, I don't think that that makes any sense. The only way that would work is if you expanded the playoff system. I do think that's the fairest way to get that accomplished, is you win your conference, and then you go play for the whole thing. But the way it is set up right now, that obviously doesn't matter. But I do think winning your conference is very significant."

3. Day was asked about the changing Big Ten CoVID-19 protocols, which are reportedly going to decrease from 21 to 17 days for allowing an athlete the chance to return to competition. Day said the rule will impact all conference student-athletes, not just football, and he wasn't sure what had been made public so he refrained from a detailed comment. But he did indicate that there are a good number of players that will be able to return to the team, if they pass their cardiac testing, before the Sugar Bowl. In particular, he referenced Chris Olave and Baron Browning as guys they would "have to wait and find out the final word on."

4. He had two quotes in particular about the upcoming game that really stood out. Regarding playing a talented Clemson team, Day said, "We're going to need to play our best game to beat these guys." Later on, while expressing his gratitude for overcoming all of the challenges this year has presented, Day said, "I think we have an opportunity to write one of the greatest stories in the history of college football."

