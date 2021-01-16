Thayer Munford Announces He Will Return to Ohio State

Munford has been a huge asset for the Buckeyes as the starting left tackle. He's going to stabilize the offensive line in a major way in 2021.

Ohio State has seen several of its players announce their intentions to turn pro in the last couple days, and that will likely continue over before the rapidly approaching deadline. But the Buckeyes got a pleasant surprise on Saturday morning when offensive tackle Thayer Munford said he isn't quite finished with his Buckeye career and he will return in 2021.

In his letter to Buckeye fans, Munford thanked fans for cheering the team on while not being physically present in the stadium and apologized for not being able to finish their goal this year of winning a national championship. Then he said, " I am coming back for another year to achieve my goal and getting my degree that I have promised my family and myself that I will get my degree before I leave."

Munford is coming off an incredible season. According to PFF College, the Buckeye left tackle had an historically good year.

Munford had previously accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, but he later declined the chance to play in that game which led some to believe he may return next year. Now that he's coming back, Ohio State returns both of its starting tackles with Nick Petit-Frere not yet draft eligible. Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones were viewed as the leading candidates to replace Munford in the lineup, but they could now be among the candidates to start at guard next season.

