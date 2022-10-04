Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Tony Alford Preview Michigan State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and running backs coach Tony Alford are scheduled to meet with the media at noon to discuss the 49-10 win over Rutgers and preview Saturday’s trip to Michigan State.

This marks the first road game of the season for the Buckeyes, who opened the year with five straight victories at home. They’ve won six consecutive meetings with the Spartans, who have lost three straight after starting the season at 2-0.

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

You can watch the entire press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below, then check back afterward for a full rundown of everything Day, Knowles and Alford had to say on Tuesday afternoon.

