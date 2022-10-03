Skip to main content

Ohio State Running Back Miyan Williams Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Williams is the fourth Buckeye in as many weeks to earn either the offensive or defensive honor.
Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday's 49-10 win over Rutgers.

With sophomore TreVeyon Henderson sidelined by a lingering foot injury, Williams carried the ball 21 times for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns, which tied him with former running backs Pete Johnson and Keith Byars for the most rushing touchdowns in a game in school history.

This marks the fourth weekly honor in as many weeks for the Buckeyes, as sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud were named the conference’s offensive player of the week following the wins over Arkansas State and Toledo, respectively.

Redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, meanwhile, was named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the week after the win over Wisconsin.

Williams has now rushed for 497 yards and eight touchdowns through five games this season. He becomes first Ohio State running back to take home the honor since Henderson, when he rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Tulsa last fall.

