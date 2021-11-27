Henderson Ties Clarett's Freshman Touchdowns Record

The true freshman from Hopewell, Virginia is showing the nation that he has potential to be one of the all-time Buckeye greats.

TreVeyon Henderson came to Ohio State with so much hype, you almost wondered if it was possible for him to live up to it.

Unquestionably, he has.

The humble, fairly quiet and incredibly determined young running back from Hopewell, Virginia has added to his amazing season by tying Maurice Clarett's freshman touchdown record with his 18th score of the season.

Henderson's score came at a critical time, as it brought the Buckeyes back into a one-score deficit early in the fourth quarter against Michigan. It capped an 18-play, 82 yard scoring drive.

Henderson burst on the scene Week 1 at Minnesota when he took a screen pass 70 yards to the house. Two weeks later against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Henderson broke Archie Griffin's freshman single-game rushing record with a 277-yard effort, which was especially important because it got the Buckeyes back in the win column after Oregon tripped them up a week earlier.

