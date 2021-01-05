Trey Sermon Previews Chance to Play for National Title

The Ohio State running back visited with the media to share his thoughts on the upcoming national title game.

The 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes offensive has truly been a collective effort. It's a group that features tremendous talent at all positions (perhaps the tight end room is the most underrated unit on the team).

While Justin Fields is the unquestioned leader of the offense, he's had some substantial help during the last few games from running back Trey Sermon.

The first year Buckeye (Sermon is a grad-transfer from Oklahoma) is on some kind of run right now - and he's doing it when the spotlight is the brightest. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Sermon's 524 rushing yards between the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern and the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson is the most rushing yards in a 2-game stretch in Ohio State football history.

Considering the Buckeyes have been playing football for 130 years, that's no small accomplishment.

And considering the stakes and the two defenses that Sermon accomplished that feat against, it really is one of the truly remarkable stretches in Buckeye history.

Here's what Trey had to say to the media on Monday as he previewed his first national championship game appearance. In the video at the top of the page, Sermon expresses his gratitude and appreciation for the chance to play one more game on Monday.

Here's Sermon addressing the smirk that was caught on camera during the Clemson game when his lengthy touchdown run was called back by replay

Here's Sermon addressing his knowledge of Ezekiel Elliott's incredible stretch of games the last time the Buckeyes won the national title and if he sees the similarities

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Will Play vs. Alabama, But Doesn't Discuss Injury

CFP National Championship Tickets Extremely Limited, Pricey

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

WATCH: Nick Saban, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain Discuss Playing Ohio State

Trey Sermon Followed Record-Breaking Performance in Style

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook