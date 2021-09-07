Ohio State Football Dominating Oregon In All-Time Series

The Buckeyes have never lost to the Ducks - nor will they ever forget their last two meetings!

A rare treat for college football fans, Ohio State and Oregon rarely see each other during the season - much less in Week 2.

The Buckeyes (1-0) and Ducks (1-0) meet for only the 10th time in history this Saturday in Columbus. The game has a noon kickoff and will be aired on FOX. This game is one of two this weekend that pins two Top 25 teams against each other, and it's considered the national game of the week by many across college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 9-0

First Meeting: Jan. 1, 1958 (Ohio State, 10-7)

Last Meeting: Jan. 12, 2015 (Ohio State, 42-20)

Current Win Streak: OSU, 9

Compared to their two prior meetings, this weekend's marquee matchup between the Buckeyes and Ducks might come across as underwhelming. Three of the previous nine games in the series occurred in the postseason, including each of the last two.

The two schools met for the first time at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1, 1958. Ohio State won the New Year’s Day game by a tight margin, 10-7. And while the four games in the 1960's and the two in the 1980's all resulted in Buckeye wins, most fans only remember the last two contests.

Most recently, the No. 2 Ducks and No. 4 Buckeyes faced off in the 2015 National Championship game in Arlington, Texas. The game featured a quarterback duel between Ohio State’s Cardale Jones and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota, but was perhaps more well-remembered for Ezekiel Elliott's fabulous rushing performance.

The Buckeyes, who forced their way into the first ever College Football Playoff after bludgeoning Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game, earned their first national championship since 2002 by handily beating the Ducks 42-20.

Elliott racked up 36 carries for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Jones finished 16-of-23 for 242 yards and a score. Mariota went 24-of-37 for 333 yards and two touchdowns. The two quarterbacks also threw one interception each.

Before they met in 2015, Jim Tressel's Buckeyes beat Chip Kelly's Ducks in the 2010 Rose Bowl. This game was historically notable from a broadcast perspective - it was the 22nd and final Rose Bowl game broadcast by ABC, called by legendary announcer Brent Mussberger. ESPN took over the broadcast in 2011.

Oregon was favored by five points ahead of the game, but the Buckeyes jumped out to an early 10-0 lead. Terrelle Pryor finished the game with a season-best 266 passing yards while rushing for 72 more. The Ducks briefly took a 17-16 lead early in the third quarter, but Ohio State responded with a field goal to take back the lead and a game-sealing touchdown pass to DeVier Posey in the fourth.

The Buckeyes got into that Rose Bowl game by winning the Big Ten title for the fifth consecutive year. It was their 14th overall appearance in Pasadena, and they evened their record to 7-7 in those games.

Ohio State has won all five matchups against the Ducks in Columbus. Additionally the Buckeyes hold an all-time record of 62-26-2 against the current members of the Pac-12 conference.

Meanwhile, these two teams have rescheduled another home-and-home just over a decade from now. They'll play again in 2032 and 2033, after last year's game in Eugene was wiped out by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

