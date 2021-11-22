What We Learned From Ohio State's Destruction of Michigan State

The Buckeyes absolutely flattened Michigan State on Saturday, further stating their case for College Football's biggest prize.

What Ohio State did to Michigan State in the first half last weekend wasn't normal.

Power 5 football teams don't lead 49-0 at halftime with 500 yards of offense against other Power 5 teams. That just doesn't happen.

But it did on Saturday in an offensive showcase that had college football fans, teams and national pundits around the country taking notice.

Suddenly, that Ohio State team that lost to Oregon in Week 2 and looked vulnerable on defense feels like a team that played 10 years ago, not 10 weeks ago. This current version of the Buckeyes, which have been unblemished and rarely challenged since that Oregon loss, appears to be simply unstoppable. C.J. Stroud essentially punched his ticket to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City, he broke the consecutive completions program record, Chris Olave broke David Boston's all-time career touchdowns record and the Scarlet and Gray routed a team that was considered one of the best in the country.

Before everyone turns their attention to The Game on Saturday, let's give proper credence to what Ohio State did on Saturday afternoon in an historic win.

Tommy Zagorski and I break down what we learned from Saturday's game, including a conversation on who the most important piece to this offensive puzzle is and why the defense looks ready to make a deep run in the playoffs.

You can live stream all of our podcasts on our YouTube channel. Please subscribe to the channel and interact with the show. We'd love to have you!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In AP Poll, No. 3 In Coaches Poll

C.J. Stroud Cements Status As Heisman Trophy Favorite Against Spartans

Ohio State Stalls Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy Candidacy

Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Annihilation of Michigan State

C.J. Stroud Breaks Ohio State Passing Record For Consecutive Completions

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!